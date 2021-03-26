Priyanka Chopra Posts Throwback Bikini Pic from When She Was 19: 'Shy? Never Heard of Her'
In the fashionable vintage snap, Priyanka Chopra Jonas smiles while posing in a white bikini top and a matching pair of pants
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking a trip down memory lane.
In honor of throwback Thursday this week, the actress, 38, posted a vintage shot of herself as a teenager on Instagram. In the image, Chopra Jonas flashes the camera a smile while striking a pose in a white bikini top and a pair of matching pants.
"Shy? Never heard of her 🤣 at all of 19!!" she playfully captioned the image, adding the hashtag "bindis and bikinis."
Of course, by that age the star wasn't a stranger to the spotlight, having already won the Miss World competition in 2000, when she was 18 years old.
In her new memoir, which was released in February, Chopra Jonas reflected on a botched surgery procedure she underwent not long after being catapulted to global fame.
After developing a "lingering head cold" in the summer of 2001, she began "having trouble breathing," the star wrote in Unfinished. She ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a "polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed."
Unfortunately, the polypectomy didn't go as planned.
"While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore," she wrote.
The procedure left the star feeling "devastated and hopeless," she continued. "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow."
She ultimately ended up getting multiple corrective surgeries to fix the damage, and has now "made peace" with her face.
"While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me," Chopra Jonas wrote. "This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."