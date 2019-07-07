Priyanka Chopra Shares Sexy Bikini Photos Taken by Husband Nick Jonas: 'Best Use of a Vacation'

Nick Jonas may just be the best Instagram husband.

Priyanka Chopra shared a set of bikini photos while on vacation in Tuscany with her husband, revealing that Jonas was the one behind the camera.

“Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝 📷 @nickjonas 👙 ☀️ 🍸 💏,” the actress captioned the three steamy shots.

Wearing a cream-colored swimsuit, the Quantico star posed next to a pool with a beverage in hand. She also enjoyed a dip in the pool, floating above the surface while leaning onto the edge.

Sister-in-law Sophie Turner commented some love on the post, “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this. 🔥🔥.”

Jonas also shared some sweet moments from their romantic getaway, sharing a video of the couple dancing in the Tuscan fields while watching the sunset.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, Chopra opened up about her wedding to Jonas and their new life together as a married couple, after tying the knot in two ceremonies in Chopra’s home country of India in December 2018.

“I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it,” Chopra explained.

“We are learning about each other every day,” she added.

Ahead of their vacation, Chopra and Jonas were in France celebrating Joe Jonas and Turner’s big day.

The French nuptials marked the couple’s second wedding ceremony, as they first tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards, where the DNCE lead singer performed with his brothers Nick and Kevin.