The Face Mask Priyanka Chopra Used to Get Royal Wedding-Ready Is 25% Off at the Dermstore Anniversary Sale

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra is next in line—to get married, that is!

Just two months after looking positively radiant at her best friend Meghan Markle’s wedding, the Quantico actress got engaged to Nick Jonas. And ever since she (finally!) flashed her engagement ring, we can’t stop thinking about Chopra’s own wedding day glow, which will surely include one of her go-to skincare products: 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask.

Before creating Chopra’s stunning all-mauve makeup look for the royal wedding, makeup artist Patti Dubroff told Vogue India that she prepped the actress’ face with the jelly-like mask, which hydrates the skin and minimizes the appearance of pores. And right now, until August 19, you can score a five-pack of the facial treatment for 25 percent off during Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale. Just use the promo code “BIRTHDAY” at checkout to get the discount.

Buy It! 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask, $120 (orig. $160); dermstore.com