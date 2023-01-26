Priyanka Chopra Reveals She and Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos, Explains Cute Story Behind Them

The actress and her husband share matching ink that carries a sweet reminder of their marriage proposal

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 26, 2023 07:52 PM
Priyanka Chopra (L) and musician Nick Jonas (R) pose for photographs at their wedding reception at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.The newly-married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a reception party for their Bollywood folks at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai
Photo: Azhar Khan/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sporting matching tattoos, and if that weren't sweet enough, there's an adorable story behind their shared ink.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears," the Quantico star, 40, told British Vogue in a video talking about some of her unique personality and style qualities.

"My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?"

Chopra didn't offer up a look at the design in the video, but she did add a few extra thoughts about Jonas, 30, who she says balances out her "tornado" personality.

"My husband is super thoughtful," she related. "When he's around, everything feels like it'll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place.

The actress and the Jonas Brothers musician have been married since December 2018. They first connected when he reached out to her on Twitter, and the pair later met in person at an Oscars afterparty in 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas Raves About 'Amazing' Baby Malti and First Mother's Day with Wife Priyanka

"I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually," she told PEOPLE regarding her impressions of the singer. "He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured."

"And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me," added Chopra. "But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple is now a family of three, and just last weekend shared a series of sweet photos enjoying time with daughter Malti, who turned 1 earlier this month, as they went for a beach outing in Malibu, California.

Related Articles
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Beach Day with Daughter Malti — See the Sweet Photos!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Criticism of Her Use of a Surrogate: 'This Was a Necessary Step'
Priyanka Chopra British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Snuggles Baby Malti for British 'Vogue' : 'Another One of Our Many Firsts'
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Details Scary 3 Months in NICU with Baby Malti: 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXulFiN3px/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️ Edited ·
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie out for lunch in LA, lets her scroll through magazines.
Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play with Baby Daughter Malti in Sweet Family Photo: 'Home'
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Anniversary Tributes: 'Just Like That It's Been 4 Years'
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says Traveling with Baby Daughter Malti Lets Him See Life 'Through Different Eyes'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive for dinner at Catch Steak house in West Hollywood, CA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sizzle in Summertime Attire During Fashionable Date Night
Olivia Culpo Reflects on Nick Jonas Breakup: 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'
Olivia Culpo Reflects on Her Breakup with Nick Jonas: 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'