Priyanka Chopra Reveals She and Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos, Explains Cute Story Behind Them

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sporting matching tattoos, and if that weren't sweet enough, there's an adorable story behind their shared ink.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears," the Quantico star, 40, told British Vogue in a video talking about some of her unique personality and style qualities.

"My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?"

Chopra didn't offer up a look at the design in the video, but she did add a few extra thoughts about Jonas, 30, who she says balances out her "tornado" personality.

"My husband is super thoughtful," she related. "When he's around, everything feels like it'll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place.

The actress and the Jonas Brothers musician have been married since December 2018. They first connected when he reached out to her on Twitter, and the pair later met in person at an Oscars afterparty in 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas Raves About 'Amazing' Baby Malti and First Mother's Day with Wife Priyanka

"I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually," she told PEOPLE regarding her impressions of the singer. "He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured."

"And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me," added Chopra. "But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple is now a family of three, and just last weekend shared a series of sweet photos enjoying time with daughter Malti, who turned 1 earlier this month, as they went for a beach outing in Malibu, California.