Priyanka Chopra was pretty in pink at the weekend wedding of brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner.

The Quantico actress, 36, wore a pastel pink saree to the nuptials Saturday at a chateau in France, as she accompanied husband Nick Jonas, who wore a classic black suit and served as one of the groomsmen.

Chopra’s saree, a traditional Indian gown, was designed by Sabyasachi, according to Vogue India, and featured a drape embroidered with floral designs.

The star also pulled her hair back into a casual updo, complete with a blush-colored rose just below her right ear. She topped off the look with a large pair of diamond drop earrings.

Chopra previously celebrated sister-in-law Turner with a sweet selfie featuring the Game of Thrones actress on Instagram last week.

“Her ❤️😍 @sophiet,” she captioned the post, to which Turner replied, “I love youuuuuu ♥️”

two days before Turner’s wedding, Chopra also shared a romantic photo with husband Nick, 26, whom she married in December, posing outside.

“It’s in the air.. ❤️” she wrote.

On Thursday, Turner and Jonas threw a dinner party at the Château de Tourreau, with the bride stepping out in an elegant white column gown and a classic updo. Jonas, meanwhile, wore a stylish pinstripe-patterned black suit with a white shirt.

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, tied the knot nearly two months after they first married in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

At a rehearsal dinner at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France on Friday, the couple wore matching red outfits, while the rest of their guests, including supermodel Ashley Graham and Turner’s maid of honor Maisie Williams, wore white.

The bride’s ensemble included a simple red gown with silver high-heeled sandals and dark eyeshadow, while Jonas donned an all-red suit with dark red dress shoes.

Many of the newlyweds’ guests had been spending time in France ahead of the big day, with Nick Jonas sharing a romantic photo from Paris on Monday.

The black-and-white shot featuring him and Chopra relaxing on a boat beneath a bridge.

“The city of love 🇫🇷,” the singer wrote.