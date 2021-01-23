The actress is currently promoting her new Netflix movie, The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Says She's 'Kind of Obsessed with Zoom Styling' as She Shows Off Work-from-Home Press Looks

Like so many during the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka Chopra is navigating the world of work-from-home fashion.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new Netflix movie The White Tiger, revealed her secret to conducting press appearances in the U.S. while living in London — and it involves comfy clothes and lots of naps.

"What's my secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London you ask? 👆🏽💤 #NapsOnNapsOnNaps," Chopra, 38, wrote on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of herself sleeping in an office chair.

Chopra wore a green sweater and gold necklace paired with joggers and slides for her at-home look. She revealed that her "top half Zoom styling" was by Law Roach.

In a video posted on her grid, she also shared her at-home makeup routine, writing, "DIY Zoom Glam Tutorial ✨ I may not have the most extravagant at-home glam routine, but it has worked out for me this far! 🤷🏽‍♀️😂"

The Quantico star, who appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, took over the show's Instagram account to reveal her getting-ready process.

"I'm kind of obsessed with zoom styling," she wrote, pointing out her comfy pants and shoes as the reason. "Am I right?!"

After she was dressed and ready, Chopra shared another photo of herself trying to catch some sleep before her segment. "BRB... quick nap before I go on," she wrote. "I'm in London and it's a pretty ungodly hour."