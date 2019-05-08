Priyanka Chopra Partners With Skin Care Brand Obagi for an Empowering New Campaign

Priyanka Chopra has long championed for more inclusion in the entertainment industry, and now the actress and activist is partnering with global skin care brand Obagi on a new campaign to celebrate diversity.

Today the brand and its new ambassador launch SKINCLUSION to encourage all to “see the beauty in all our differences,” according to a release.

The initiative also aims to open up a dialogue about unconscious biases, as well as support other diversity and inclusion initiatives.

For Chopra, partnering with the female-led brand felt natural.

“I want to use this as a platform to be able to [further] advocate for the importance of—and celebration of—diversity,” she tells PEOPLE.

Courtesy Obagi

The actress reveals she was initially drawn to the brand for its skin care benefits.

“I’ve always been very specific about the kind of skin care I use because my skin is very dry and sensitive. But right after my honeymoon, I had a big breakout. That’s when I had a [dermatological] consult and Obagi was recommended to me,” she shares.

The star adds that while her new regimen transformed her skin, a meeting with the Obagi team evolved into this partnership.

“First and foremost to me was the fact that the skin care is really good. But that the brand is tested on every skin tone and made effective for every skin tone to me was Obagi celebrating diversity and not being afraid of it. So this campaign to me was just an amazingly organic marriage of the product, what the brand stands for and what the need of the hour is.”

Courtesy Obagi

That need, says Chopra, is representation.

“I feel the need for diversity everywhere. Representation is so important, and the conversation around that is something we need to keep magnifying so it doesn’t die down.”

“So for me, the work that I choose and the brands that I align with [include] people who are willing to move that conversation forward. Social responsibility is something that is so important to especially us people who have the privilege of having a platform.”

But Chopra encourages everyone to take part in the conversation, which she knows can be acrimonious. Her advice?

“When you talk about diversity and inclusion, it shouldn’t come from like a place of anger. People have said a lot of ignorant things to me, but instead of being offended, I try and educate them. And I think that like the better route to go where you teach people and change the world step by step instead of like breeding a war.”

The brand is helping spread a positive message. For every social action taken that uses the hashtag #SKINCLUSION on social media, Obagi will donate $1 up to $150,000 to support the International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO), a global non-profit dedicated to promoting diversity, as well as Project Implicit, a virtual laboratory and research organization which provides education about implicit bias.

Says Chopra: “We need to normalize these conversations for ourselves. And our children.”