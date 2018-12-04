All About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Bands and Jewelry

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparkled from every angle during their wedding festivities.

The former Quantico actress, 36, wed the musician, 26, in two separate ceremonies over the weekend in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. To honor both of their backgrounds, they had a traditional Western ceremony on Saturday followed by a Hindu ceremony on Sunday. And for each nuptial, they were covered in Chopard jewels.

For the Western ceremony, Chopra accessorized her custom hand-beaded and hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren gown and 75-foot tulle veil with over 29 carats of Chopard jewelry.

She chose drop earrings that featured 7.63-carat rose-cut pear-shaped diamond, a 6.42-carat rose-cut pear-shaped diamond, and 2.86-carats of diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. She wore another pair of earrings in her veil featuring 12.26-carats of diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold.

Courtesy Chopard

After the couple’s Hindu ceremony on Sunday, Chopra piled on the Chopard jewels for the after party. She donned a 184.50-carat diamond necklace, a pair of pear-shaped diamond earrings totaling 6.07-carats, a pair of round brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 2.12-carats, and round brilliant cut diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold, along with a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond on her head.

For both ceremonies, Jonas wore his 18k ethical rose gold Chopard L.U.C Lunar Big Date watch along with his new wedding band.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images; Inset: Courtesy Chopard

When it came to their wedding rings, Chopra surprised fans by switching up her go-to jewelry designer. After professing her love of Tiffany & Co. diamonds — Jonas had given her an engagement ring by the company — she changed it up by going with a Chopard wedding band.

The couple exchanged Chopard rings during the Western ceremony, and wore the bands throughout their wedding weekend. Chopra’s ring features 3.90-carats of ashoka-cut diamonds with an east/west setting in platinum, while Jonas went with a 18-karat ethically-sourced yellow gold band.

Jonas popped the question with a customized Tiffany & Co. cushion-cut diamond on a setting that featured tapered baguettes. Jonas had even closed down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to choose the perfect ring, an insider confirmed.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra told PEOPLE she always wanted an engagement ring from Tiffany & Co.

“I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany,” she said about Jonas’ ring choice at the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection in October. “Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered.”

Nick Jonas/Instagram

When it was time to celebrate her engagement, Chopra also returned to Tiffany & Co.

Her two best girlfriends threw her a bridal shower at Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City and Chopra “could not stop smiling” during the bash. She wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry — and that’s not even including her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring.

While it is a surprise to see her switch-up her go-to jeweler, is wasn’t a shock to see her sparkling from head to toe. After all, Chopra has always identified as a mega-fan of diamonds.

“When it comes to my jewelry, I really like diamonds,” Chopra told PEOPLE in 2016. “I don’t like extremely chunky jewelry. I like to keep it delicate and real.”