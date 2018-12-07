See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' High-Fashion Family Wedding Portrait

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were surrounded by family throughout their magical wedding weekend. And both the bride and groom’s sides dressed to impress for all the matrimonial ceremonies and receptions.

During the couple’s Western Ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palaceon Saturday in Jodhpur, India, the entire bridal party looked stunning in custom Ralph Lauren, the same label worn by Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26.

The American designer and his team crafted one-of-a-kind looks for mother of the bride, Dr. Madhu Chopra, mother and father of the groom, Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr., 12 bridesmaids — including the couple’s sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner — 12 groomsmen — including brothers Joe, Kevin, and Frankie — four flower girls and ring bearer.

The bridesmaids wore blush charmeuse v-neck gowns with a cascading ruffle and custom-made charmeuse and organza flowers. They covered their shoulders with blush tulle stoles.

Similar to the groom, the groomsmen wore Ralph Lauren Purple Label satin peak lapel wool tuxedos, custom vests, and custom patent leather slippers.

The mother of the bride wore a powder blue silk dress with a silk organza draped coat, and the mother of the groom wore a pale yellow silk wrap dress with an engraved gold buckle belt and jeweled cuff links.

The flower girls wore Ralph Lauren silk taffeta dresses with organza sashes and flowers, teamed with white leather Mary Jane flats, and the ring bearer wore a Ralph Lauren cotton sateen coverall with intricate eyelet embroidery.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

When it came time to create her dream wedding dress, Chopra turned to Lauren for sentimental reasons.

“They’re so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons,” Chopra tells PEOPLE in the this week’s cover story, referencing the early days of the couple’s relationship when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together as guests of the designer.

“For the Western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years — one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece,” Chopra explains, adding, “I was blown away.”

The iconic American designer met with Chopra to hand-deliver the sketch for the dress, and it was love at first sight.

“When we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day… and I said, ‘Yes’ to the dress,” she tells PEOPLE.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Chopra’s hand-beaded and hand-embroidered dress featured floral and scroll motifs, lace-effect tulle appliqués, scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. The embroidery took a total of 1,826 hours to complete, according to the brand.

And the intricate details didn’t stop there. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins. Chopra completed her look with long tulle veil that reached 75 feet and custom Jimmy Choo shoes.

The bride also wanted to honor the people, morals and moments that are closest to her so the team at Ralph Lauren hand-stitched eight words and phrases on to the gown including Jonas’ full name (Nicholas Jerry Jonas), the couple’s wedding date and the names of her parents (Madhu & Ashok). To add to the familial sentiment behind her design, Chopra had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her dress.

Jonas wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up dress shoes. He also included some romantic tributes to his bride: Inside of the lapel of the tuxedo, Jonas added a small piece of lace from Chopra’s dress embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” which translates to “My Life.”