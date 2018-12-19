Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are continuing their wedding celebrations!

The newly married couple returned to Mumbai two weeks after throwing their first lavish wedding reception in New Delhi to celebrate their marriage with a second reception thrown by Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

As Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, posed in front of an extravagant wall of flowers, the bride wore a strapless custom navy ballgown with intricate gold embroidery created by India-based designer Sabyasachi. Chopra also draped a semi-sheer embroidered dupatta shawl over her shoulders and accessorized with a vintage diamond necklace, rings, stacked bracelets and stud earrings by Sabysachi.

Jonas kept his look classic and chic, wearing a navy suit and black button up shirt.

Jonas traveled to the U.S. last week and spent time with brother Joe Jonas to watch the Canelo vs. Rocky fight together over the weekend and enjoyed a court-side view of the Knicks game on Monday, before returning to Mumbai on Tuesday.

On Dec. 1, Chopra and Jonas held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, and the next day, they wed again in an Indian ceremony at the palace. After the two ceremonies, the couple celebrated with their first reception in Delhi, where Chopra wore a traditional long, embroidered skirt with a matching long-sleeved cropped blouse — draped with a dupatta shawl.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”