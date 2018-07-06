Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Their Relationship to the Next Level with Matching Gold Rings

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas publicly stepped out together this past May for the first time at the Met Gala and since then things seem to be getting more serious between the couple. They’ve been seen traveling together, introducing one another to their parents (Jonas traveled to India to meet Chorpa’s mom!) and most recently they’re wearing the same plain gold rings.

Before you get too excited, they’ve been wearing the bands on their right hands (so there most likely will not be a second Jo Bro wedding anytime soon), but it does show that they’re very into coordinating couple style.

Gotham/GC Images

They each have been wearing them even when stepping out on separate occasions. First Jonas was seen at JFK airport on June 8 wearing a plain gold band on his right hand.

AFP/Getty

Then, Chopra was spotted wearing the band during their trip to India on June 22, also on her right hand.

Gotham/GC Images

And just this week Chopra was seen in N.Y.C. wearing the same ring again.

Could it be coincidence that they just happen to both have gold plain bands? Sure. Could they mean something deeper? Possibly. But all we know for certain is that they love to coordinate (and we hope that extends to their wardrobe soon too!).

According to a source, the pair have been getting serious since their trip to India in June. “They’re very happy,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “It’s getting serious.”

Earlier in the month Chopra was Jonas’ date to his cousin’s wedding, which was a big step for the singer. “It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

We can’t wait to see where their relationship takes them next!