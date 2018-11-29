Everything Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have Worn During Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas are in full-on wedding mode!

The couple have been in India for the past week welcoming guests and prepping for their upcoming nuptials in true style.

From dinner dates to airport sightings, their outfits have been so memorable, that we’re rounding up every major look from their pre-wedding outings, below.

They were spotted holding hands together in comfy-casual outfits during a recent sighting in India. Chopra wore a floral-print, long-sleeve maxi dress and Jonas was low-key in a striped tee, bomber jacket, navy trousers and matching blue loafers.

Splash News

Chopra was seen on a few solo outings, first wearing a plunging black tank, worn with layered necklaces and wide-leg paperbag-waist trousers.

Splash News

And later waved to the paparazzi from the back of a Rolls Royce in a black curve-hugging black tank dress.

Splash News

The couple arrived to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, in high style. Chopra was shimmering from every angle in a long collared dress with metallic stripe embellishments. And Jonas kept to his signature style, wearing a T-shirt, khakis, a bomber jacket and Westward Leaning sunglasses.

Sunil Verma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Before heading to Jodhpur, India, Chopra was spotted in a bright floral-print wrap-style crop top with matching high-waisted pants.

Splash News

On Monday, the couple had a glam date night at a restaurant in Bollywood, Mumbai, India. Chopra looked red carpet-ready in a metallic spaghetti-strap tank with matching skirt, while Jonas chose a white button-down shirt, khakis and loafers.

AP/Shutterstock

The couple were also seen in traditional Indian garb on Wednesday when they held a puja at Chopra’s Mumbai home. A puja is a traditional Hindu ceremony to ask Lord Ganesh to look over the couple and block any obstacles to happiness.

The couple will continue honoring Indian tradition in their upcoming wedding ceremonies. They are going to hold two ceremonies in total, one Indian ceremony to honor her background, and one Western ceremony to honor Jonas’ faith.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”