Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Likes When She Wears 'Natural' Looks: 'He's an Appreciator'

Nick Jonas has nothing but love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On Saturday, the actress spoke with PEOPLE at Beautycon LA, revealing how her husband is full of appreciation for her whether she decides to go for a more natural or a more glamorous look.

“He likes a bit of both,” Chopra Jonas, 37, said, adding that “there are days when he likes a really natural thing.”

The star added, “He’s an appreciator. He’s someone who can appreciate both things.”

In honor of Beautycon, Chopra Jonas went all out for the occasion, wearing a sheer black top with a pussycat bow, a white blazer, and a matching pair of pants. Adding a pop of color to the look, she opted for a striking pink eye look with a matching bold lip color.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Earlier this month, Chopra Jonas joined her fellow “J sisters” Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in celebrating the first night of their husbands’ Happiness Begins tour — and to celebrate, all three women rocked Jonas Brothers T-shirts.

The actress shared that it was “really cool” that they all decided on coordinating looks since they “have such distinct personalities.”

“Mine was vintage from like 2008, which was really cool, but we cut up Danni’s and then Sophie was wearing hers,” Chopra Jonas said. “It was really cool to see all three of us in the same thing, you know? It was really fun.”

With her husband on tour, the couple is making the effort to spend time with one another whenever they can.

“We try and find time to intersect with each other,” Chopra Jonas said. “I’m not going to be on the tour a lot with them, but whenever I can, I try and go in and whenever he has days off he always tries to fly in.”

“So that’s always good,” she added. “We were very cognizant of that.”