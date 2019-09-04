Designed for Each Other: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Are PEOPLE's Best Dressed

After a Met Gala meet cute in 2017, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 37, and Nick Jonas, 26, were bound to be a match made in style heaven. But it wasn’t until their lavish weddings — two ceremonies in India in December followed by a number of parties that crisscrossed the continents — that the duo’s fashion fairy tale went global, setting the stage for a year of best dressed-worthy couple moments.

While they both deserve a spot on PEOPLE’s Best Dressed list, it’s their combined sartorial power that’s just as magnetic as their whirlwind romance.

“Their best fashion moments come when they choose clothing that speaks to each of them,” Chopra Jonas’ stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who collaborates with Jonas’ pro Avo Yermagyan, tells PEOPLE. “They are both fashionistas in their own right.”

Georges Hobeika gown and custom Berluti tuxedo at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cuttrell adds that together the couple creates “a chic Old Hollywood aesthetic,” noting that they’re both dialed into each other’s wardrobe choices.

“After a fitting they love to check in and see what the other is wearing,” she tells PEOPLE. “There is a lot of love and support for the other’s sense of style.”

Elie Saab Haute Couture gown and a Missoni tuxedo at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Yermagyan, who styles Jonas for the carpet and the stage, says the pop star “is limitless when it comes to style.”

“He can wear a track suit with just as much swagger as he does a tuxedo,” Yermagyan tells PEOPLE, adding that when he hits the carpet with his new wife, his passion for fashion really shines through.

“They are both true to their individual styles,” Yermagyan says. “It’s another example of how they are such a perfect match.”

Yermagyan shares that for him it has been a dream to collaborate with Chopra Jonas’ stylist Cuttrell on crafting the couple’s fashion image.

“Stylists rarely get a chance to work together, as we are all focused on our clients individually, but we had a fun time having a chance to work on some big moments side by side like their wedding in India and the Met Gala,” he says. “For red carpets, we like to pull in a touch of color from the other’s outfit and work it into the look. It’s a subtle way of being coordinated without being too matchy-matchy.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their first Met Gala in 2017 both wearing Ralph Lauren/The couple at this year's "Camp" themed Met Gala in custom Dior.

And the couple certainly knows how to hold court on a carpet. They aren’t afraid to team their couture looks with a side of PDA.

“The message this couple sends with their coordinated style is confidence,” Yermagyan says. “Nick and Priyanka’s looks are a true reflection of their personalities — bold, playful and eye-catching.”

Zuhair Murad Haute Couture dress and a plaid Missoni suit at the Billboard Music Awards.

He concludes: “They are moving the needle with everything they do – from philanthropy to fashion. And with their shared love of clothes, the world is their runway.”