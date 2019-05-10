After a whirlwind year getting engaged and getting married, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned to the place where their love story started: the Met Gala.

They first walked the red carpet together in 2017 as guests of Ralph Lauren, but this time the experience was much different than it was two years ago. “The first time when we went together was sort of like… so awkward. We didn’t know each other. We were vibing, we didn’t know … ‘This is all weird’,” the actress exclusively tells PEOPLE at the launch of Target’s Vineyard Vines collaboration.

On Monday the pair enjoyed the evening without any of those jitters. “This time it was so great to go with your best friend, because all we did was sit with each other and we could talk about everything. You don’t have to be worried about … ‘Oh my gosh, who am I meeting?'” she said. “It was just such a great, easy evening when you have someone with you that’s your person, you know? We both discussed how different it was doing that.”

They both went all out with their show-stopping Camp-themed attire: Chopra, 36, chose a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colorful feathered ruffles and a matching cape, silver crown and Chopard jewels. Jonas, 26, wore a white Dior Men tux, Chopard jewels and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

A week before attending the bash, Jonas described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple and also dished on coordinating his look with his wife.

“It’s coming together,” Jonas said to Entertainment Tonight about their outfits. “To be honest, I’m very excited, I love the Met Gala, it’s always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I’m just going to be there to support her.”

After the 2017 Met Gala, Chopra made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she talked about her time with the singer.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like, 11 years old?” Kimmel asked the actress.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” Chopra replied.

“Really? Interesting,” Kimmel said skeptically.

“I didn’t ask his age. 11? I did not know that. Good to know,” she quipped back.

Chopra added, “Yeah we were on the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out.”

By May 2018, Chopra and Jonas were officially dating, and two months later, they got engaged on her 36th birthday while the two were in London.

In a PEOPLE cover story ahead of the spouses’ romantic honeymoon in the Caribbean , Chopra opened up about possibly expanding their family of two. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” she said. “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

Still soaking up their new life as husband and wife, Jonas told Extra during an interview that they aren’t in a rush to start a family quite a yet. “We’re taking our time,” he said.

