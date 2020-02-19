Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is the Latest Celeb to Wear Earrings from This Affordable Jewelry Brand

Image zoom LucaSgro / BACKGRID; Kendra Scott

One particular jewelry brand celebrities always seem to turn to for special occasions is Kendra Scott. Stylish stars like Blake Lively, Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba, Taylor Swift, and Zendaya love to decorate their arms, necks, and fingers in the company’s affordable pieces. But out of all its styles, Kendra Scott earrings are what celebs are spotted in most often.

Hadid rocked a pair of Kendra Scott classic gold hoops during Paris Fashion Week last year, Alba elevated her white summer dress and jean jacket with some dazzling silver ear climbers back in June 2015, and Lively infamously topped off her “lampshading” outfit of an oversized sweater and tall boots sans pants with the abalone shell statement earrings back in February 2018. And the latest A-lister to stun in a pair of Kendra Scott earrings? None other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The actress and her husband, Nick Jonas, recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with a romantic outing in Milan prior to a Jonas Brothers concert. She wore a beige coat over a black-and-white polka-dot jumpsuit with white square-toe boots and added the perfect finishing touch with Kendra Scott’s gold Myles Hoops that cost just $68. The classic hoops have a unique twist (literally) that makes them both modern and trendy, and they’re super lightweight, so they’re an easy swap with your everyday hoops.

Buy It! Kendra Scott Myles Hoop Earrings, $68; kendrascott.com; bloomingdales.com

You can snag Chopra Jonas’ exact gold pair on Kendra Scott’s website and at Bloomingdale’s; they are also available in rose gold and silver, the latter of which was seen on Zendaya back in November.

If you’re looking to scoop up more one-of-kind Kendra Scott pieces, Nordstrom carries a wide selection of the brand's earrings, including Hadid’s simple gold Pepper hoops (and others that are discounted during its Winter Sale). No matter which pair(s) you choose, stars have clearly proven we need Kendra Scott earrings now.

