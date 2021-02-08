Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The White Tiger star opens up about the early days of her career after being crowned Miss World in 2000

Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Told to Get a 'Boob Job' If She 'Wanted to Be an Actress'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is speaking out about her experience getting into the acting industry after her beauty pageant breakthrough.

The 38-year-old actress — who was crowned Miss World in 2000 — revealed in her new autobiography Unfinished that a director once told her to get a "boob job" and fix her "proportions" (advice that her manager at the time agreed with).

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him," she wrote in the memoir, out Feb. 9, according to Metro UK. "I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt."

"If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I'd need to have my proportions 'fixed,' and he knew a great doctor in L.A. he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment."

"I left the director/producer's office feeling stunned and small. Was he right that I couldn't be successful unless I had so many body parts 'fixed'? I thought of how individuals in the media and others in the industry had referred to me as 'dusky' and 'different-looking,' and I wondered if I was cut out for this business after all," she continued.

Speaking with Metro UK, Chopra Jonas elaborated on the situation, explaining that the type of criticism she received was "normal" to hear.

"It's so normalized that it doesn't come up in conversation. I talked about a movie that I walked out of because of how I was spoken to by the director," she told the outlet. "It was early in my career, but I never told him why I walked out."

"I never had the courage to stand up for myself, and actually admit it. Because I heard so often, 'Don't be a nuisance, you're new in the industry, you don't want to have a reputation that you cause trouble or you're not easy to work with.' Now on the other side of 35. I know that's a normalized thing that girls hear so often."

"I fell for it too, even though I consider myself a forward-thinking, smart girl. I learned from that over time, but at that time, I was terrified," The Sky Is Pink star added. "Yes, I faced that then, I faced that like everybody else when you're in patriarchal industries, which ours has been for a very long time."

In her book, Chopra Jonas celebrates female producers who are fighting back by creating opportunities for themselves.

"I've mentioned a bunch of female producers in the book that I really admire, who've taken charge of their own lives and said, 'Alright, you're not going to make a part for me or the movie that I want to be in, I'm going to produce it myself,'" she told the outlet.