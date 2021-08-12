Priyanka Chopra Talks Jewelry and Why 'Gold Chains' Are 'Really Sexy' on Husband Nick Jonas
The actress and philanthropist was named the newest global brand ambassador of Bulgari earlier this month
There's no denying the sex appeal of a simple chain necklace (who could forget the buzz that occurred after Paul Mescal rocked a silver version in the BBC/Hulu show Normal People?) — and Priyanka Chopra Jonas agrees.
The actress, who was named the newest global brand ambassador of Bulgari earlier this month, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue she "loves" when husband Nick Jonas wears jewelry and thinks his gold chain necklaces are "really sexy."
When asked about her own jewelry collection, The White Tiger star, 39, says a solitaire ring her dad gave her before he died in 2013 is one of her most treasured pieces. "I don't wear it very often because it's substantial, but it's very special to me," she shares.
Chopra Jonas also cherishes her dad's Rolex watch and, of course, her wedding band and necklace.
"I've made a beautiful collection over the years. I started collecting my own pieces about 15 years ago, but they were also always standout pieces that you would wear for something special," she says. "But over the last five years, I've really gotten into everyday jewelry and expressing myself through my jewelry since I started to be able to afford [it]."
One of her go-to pieces is Bulgari's iconic emblem of power and seduction: the Serpenti watch. Chopra Jonas says she loves the strength it exudes and wears it "almost every day as a bracelet."
"What I also love is the color gemstones that Bulgari uses. You don't really see a lot of jewelry brands, being so artistic, bold and provocative with their designs," the UNICEF ambassador says. "I've always been a fan and I have worn their pieces multiple times, multiple carpets over the years and I love their jewelry. I feel like they have such exquisite iconic pieces that they stand on their own."
"As a brand, they have an incredible commitment to issues that I align with like empowerment, diversity, inclusion, especially for women," she said. "So, it's just overall, it seemed like an amazing brand fit and I'm just a fan of the brand. So I was very excited."
In her new role as a global brand ambassador, Chopra Jonas will "support the Roman high jewelry house in the amplification of its brand around the world, with a particular focus on the themes of women empowerment, diversity and inclusion," according to a Bulgari press release.
And she's not wasting any time — the actress' first priority is donating money to COVID-19 relief efforts in her native country of India after a deadly second wave of the virus hit earlier this year.
She recently teamed up with the nonprofit Give India and raised $1 million for healthcare infrastructure, medical equipment and vaccine efforts in just one week. The fundraiser has since been extended to $3 million, and Bulgari will make a donation as part of the partnership.
"I think the brand has a long association with India," Chopra Jonas says, explaining, "So many of the color gemstones and gemstones that are used by Bulgari come from India and they have worked with Indian artisans for a very, very long time. So just really massive supporters of the country....I love people who love my country."
"India holds a special place in our hearts at Bulgari, since it doesn't only offer us a continuous source of inspiration, but this rich, incredible land provides us with some of the most precious gems of nature to craft our creations, from jewelry to fragrances," Bulgari chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin said in a press release. "I'm beyond excited that Priyanka is joining our family. With her beauty, talent and humanitarian commitment, she is an inspiring role model for millions of woman in the world. I'm sure that together we will develop exciting projects, with a significant social impact. We already partnered in the past on another famous luxury Brand and know each other very well."