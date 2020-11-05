Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Expertly Avoided a Wardrobe Mishap During 2000 Miss World Win

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes an appearance, she always looks completely poised and put-together. But the actress admits there have been a few occasions when she wasn't feeling as comfortable as she looked.

Back when Chopra Jonas, 38, won the Miss World competition in 2000, the star experienced her first wardrobe mishap while she was being crowned the champion. But, just like the winner she is, she handled it like a pro.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," Chopra said on the new weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10.

Image zoom Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

"The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!" she adds with a laugh.

Chopra Jonas also managed to conceal an uncomfortable red carpet moment at the 2018 Met Gala.

"My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood," she said. "But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night."

Image zoom Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The actress and Crocs global ambassador opened up about the brand's newest Come As You Are campaign, meant to inspire the world to feel comfortable in their own shoes. For Chopra Jonas, as she's gotten older, she's been able to embrace aspects of herself that she felt less confident in before.

"I'm very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realized that was my strength," she said.