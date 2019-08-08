We’re still not over Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding — and apparently, neither is Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

The Isn’t It Romantic actress, 37, just shared close-up shots of the Sabyasachi saree she wore to Jonas and Turner’s June nuptials with a sweet tribute to her Indian heritage (and a clever nod to Demi Lovato‘s 2017 hit “Sorry Not Sorry”!).

“#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding… it’s my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen 💕#AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday,” the star wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra Jonas (who wed Nick Jonas in December 2018) opted for a monochromatic moment by accessorizing with soft pink sunglasses and a flower hair fastener. She topped off the look with a large pair of diamond drop earrings.

Sabyasachi, an in-demand Bollywood designer, according to the Hindustan Times, also shared the pictures to his Instagram account earlier today, writing: “Priyanka Chopra Jonas @priyankachopra wore a Sabyasachi saree for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in France. Earrings and mangalsutra by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry. @sabyasachijewelry Styled by @stylebyami #Sabyasachi #PriyankaChopraJonas#PriyankaChopra#SabyasachiJewelry#TheWorldOfSabyasachi.”

Paparazzi pictures from the ceremony first revealed Chopra Jonas’ wedding party outfit and showed her accompanying husband Nick Jonas, who wore a classic black suit and served as one of the groomsmen.

“I was a bridesmaid and a flower girl. Double duty!” Chopra Jonas previously told PEOPLE of the second ceremony.

On June 5, the Jonas Brother and the Game of Thrones alum revealed the first official image of the wedding when they posted the same sweet black-and-white photo to their respective Instagram pages.

In the photo, Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, are shown walking down the aisle together hand in hand, with huge smiles on their faces. Jonas sports a smart dark suit and bow tie, while Turner is the picture of a bride in a gorgeous white wedding gown.

Turner’s dress — which was revealed in all its glory on Instagram by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquiere in another photo — features a deep-V neckline and lace long sleeves. She wore her long blonde tresses down, parted in the middle.