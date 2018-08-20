Priyanka Chopra Holds Giant Diamond Ring Balloon After Celebrating Her Engagement to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Now that’s a big engagement ring!

Priyanka Chopra joked around about the size of her diamond sparkler from Nick Jonas after the couple officially confirmed their engagement this weekend with both of their families in India.

The Quantico actress, 36, had some fun on her Instagram story holding up a huge diamond ring balloon on top of her ring finger, captioning the cheeky photograph, “….oh that ring!!!”

Although Chopra’s ring from Jonas, 25, may not be quite as large, it’s equally as dazzling. The ring, which Chopra debuted on Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s Instagram, appeared to be a customized Tiffany & Co. cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes, which Jonas selected when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store days before popping the question.

Raveena Tandon/Instagram

After Chopra flashed her engagement ring on social media, the actress and her pop star fiancé confirmed their whirlwind engagement to the world Saturday by each posting the same romantic engagement photo to Instagram.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas captioned the shot — which showed the couple embracing as she placed her hand (and massive engagement ring) on his chest.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Chopra wrote in the same shot on her page. Jonas cheekily replied in the comments, “Wow congrats … he’s the luckiest guy in the world.”

The couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a party in Mumbai, India, that was attended by their respective families, who were meeting each other for the first time, and many from her Bollywood circle.

Mushtaq Shiekh/Twitter

Chopra shared a gallery of photos from the bash — which is known as a roka ceremony — including a group picture of the new couple with her mother Madhu, her brother Siddharth, and Jonas’ parents Denise and Kevin, Sr. all smiling together in front of a custom “NP” logo, which represents the couple’s first names.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” she wrote alongside the images. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉.”

After their picturesque engagement party, Chopra and Jonas visited St. Catherine’s Home for Orphans on Sunday, where they put on an impromptu performance for dozens of children who had gathered.

While Jonas performed “Lovebug,” one of the popular hits from his Jonas Brothers days, Chopra danced with a young girl to “Tune Maari Entriyan,” a song from her 2014 Bollywood film Gunday.

📹|| Nick via his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/RrW7AfzUdS — Nick Jonas Daily (@DailyNickJonas) August 19, 2018

In May, Jonas and Chopra began dating after they attended the 2017 Met Gala. An insider previously told PEOPLE the pair stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but things really heated up between the couple when they introduced each other to their families.

The pair previously traveled to India together in June, where Jonas met Chopra’s mother for the first time.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra previously told PEOPLE. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”