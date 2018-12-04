See Priyanka Chopra's Gorgeous Red Bridal Look at Hindu Wedding Ceremony

And the bride wore red!

After saying, “I do” on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married for a second time in a Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Sunday.

For the Indian wedding, Chopra, 36, wore a traditional red lehenga, which is a long, embroidered skirt with a matching cropped top and veil.

The look was custom-made by Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi, and took 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India, 3,720 hours to create the hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and layers of thread work. Per the bride’s request, the names of her fiancé and her parents, Ashok and Madhu, were sewn into the waistband of her skirt in her native language.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

“For the Indian wedding, I wore Sabyasachi. I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and Western-inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am,” Chopra tells PEOPLE exclusively in the latest cover story.

She followed tradition with her accessories too, paying homage to Mughal jewelry with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold all by Chopard.

Her necklace featured 84.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k white gold, while her earrings were pear-shaped diamonds totaling 6.07-carats. She wore a second necklace featuring a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond drop on her head.

Jonas, 26, was also dressed in a traditional Indian outfit and turban. He wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. His rose-cut kalgi and Syndicate diamond necklace are from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

The couple both wore shoes by Christian Louboutin. Jonas chose gold loafers from the French designer and Chopra wore a pair designed by Christian Louboutin x Sabyasachi.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

A source told PEOPLE that Chopra especially wanted two ceremonies to celebrate her union with Jonas.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”

And they’ve been following Indian traditions leading up to their wedding as well. They had a puja on Wednesday at Chopra’s house in Mumbai, a prayer ritual often performed to spiritually celebrate an event.

On Friday, the couple held a colorful, coed Mehendi ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. They had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple.

Chopra and Jonas got engaged in July, after just two months of dating.

They initially started talking to one another in 2016. They met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2017, attended the Met Gala together as guests of Ralph Lauren in May 2017, then didn’t go on their first official date until 2018. But by their third date together, Jonas told his mother that he knew Chopra was the one.

During a trip to Crete, Jonas popped the question. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” the singer told Vogue.