Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shows Off Her 3 Small Paw Print Ankle Tattoos, Each Dedicated to Her Dogs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a permanent homage to the love she has for her fur babies!

The actress, 38, dons three small paw print tattoos on her right ankle, representing each of her pups - Diana, Gino and Panda.

Chopra Jonas' husband Nick Jonas showed off his wife's ink in an Instagram Story on Friday, sharing a photo of her foot resting on his as they sit on a balcony overlooking a bustling city.

Jonas made sure to tag each of the dogs's respective social media accounts as well, to show what each of the prints represented.

As their followers know, each dog's Instagram account is fairly active, with the pet parents sharing adorable videos of the pooches playing, snuggling with their owners, and often getting into a bit of mischief.

Gino is the latest to join the pack, after Chopra Jonas gifted him to her husband for the couple's first wedding anniversary.

Shortly after Gino arrived, Jonas joked during an appearance on The Late Late Show that the German Shepard puppy had a bit of beef with his wife's dog, Diana.

While Jonas explained that he "sort of adopted" Diana when he and Chopra got together, the two dogs were unfortunately at odds with one another.

"We put both our dogs on Instagram and Diana's been on Instagram for about a year and a half, and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day," the "Jealous" singer admitted. "She was not happy about that."

Chopra Jonas also has another tattoo that holds a special meaning: a forever reminder of her dad on her wrist.

She opened up in her memoir, Unfinished, about the "Daddy's lil girl ... " tattoo that she got in honor of her father, Ashok, a year before his 2013 death. The sentimental wrist tattoo is modeled off of her father's own handwriting.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Chopra Jonas said she "looked up to" her "kind, gentle, sensitive" father "like he was everything I wanted to be."