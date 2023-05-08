Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Fell Down on the 'Love Again' Red Carpet: 'I Was Mortified'

While relaying the mishap on The View, the actress also said it took five people — including husband Nick Jonas — to help her get back on her feet 

Michelle Lee
Published on May 8, 2023 04:35 PM
Priyanka Chopra attends the "Love Again" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest red carpet appearance wasn't as rosy as it seemed.

In conversation with The View co-hosts during Monday's episode, the Love Again actress, 40, revealed she had a fashion faux pas at the rom-com's premiere in New York City last week.

"You know, I haven't talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did," she explained of her outfit, which consisted of an opulent bleached denim mermaid gown and said shoes.

"I fell on the carpet, on my shoes — I fell down all the way to my butt," she continued.

Although she recalled feeling "mortified" of the moment, her tumble went under the radar thanks to some friendly press people.

Priyanka Chopra attends the "Love Again" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty

"Everyone put their cameras down and they said, 'Don't worry about it Pri, take your time!' I was mortified by it, but when I saw people do that — they said, 'You're always so nice, you got this' — I stood up. And [even] now, there is no clip [or picture] of me falling down. How nice!" she exclaimed.

Chopra Jonas said it was an act of kindness that she hadn't experienced in her 23-year career.

She also recovered with the help of five others, including husband Nick Jonas, 30, who "swooped in" to the rescue.

"It would take a hydraulic lift to get me back up," joked co-host Ana Navarro, to which Chopra Jonas replied: "It really did, it felt like that!"

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. John Shearer/WireImage

The actress and musician did make a standout appearance (sans gaffe) at the 2023 Met Gala, their first since becoming parents to their 15-month-old daughter Malti last January.

Paying homage to the event's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the couple wore coordinating black-and-white outfits — him in a leather suit and her in an opulent ruffled gown teamed with white gloves — channeling the late designer's beloved colorways.

"I think the black and white is a classic Karl look," the actor-musician told Vogue livestream hosts Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman on the red carpet. "You know, we're trying to play with a few of the jewels as well, obviously ... so I got a few of my own."

