Priyanka Chopra Eats In-N-Out Burger Before Hitting the Red Carpet (and Puts Her 'Snuggies' on Right After)

Priyanka Chopra might be a newbie to the American red carpet scene, but the former Bollywood star and pageant queen (she won Miss World when she was only 17!) knows her way around a red carpet. (Reminder: Her mega style moment at the People’s Choice Awards.)

The 33-year-old Quantico star stepped out at BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party event in L.A. Saturday, where she hit another fashion high note in a Alex Perry design.

“I just wanted something warm so I have full sleeves — I have nothing to worry about,” she said, referring to the current chilly temperatures in Southern California.

But while the design kept her warm, it wasn’t the most comfortable choice. “My ribs are kind of like stuck together. This is really tight on the waist,” she revealed.

Chopra added that comfort is of key importance when picking out her outfits.

“I think for every woman it is really important to be comfortable,” she shared. “If you feel comfortable and you feel good then you will feel confidant. And confidence can win the world.”

When asked if she would ever wear the most comfortable piece of clothing in history — a snuggie! — on the red carpet, the actress maintained that it might actually happen.

“I think someday, much to my stylist’s disdain, I’m going to,” she said. “I’m totally going to wear something comfy, track pants and just arrive and say, you know what? That’s my style!”

So it’s no surprise she can’t wait to put on her cozy clothes after an event.

“I take off my shoes, and take off my dress and take off my makeup, get into snuggies and watch TV,” she said, adding, “And I have glass of red wine.”

Chopra also has a pre-red carpet ritual — stopping at the famous West Coast fast food chain, In-N-Out Burger, for a quick meal.

“I love food and I’m super blessed. My first thing when I come into L.A. is In-N-Out — I have Animal Style all the way,” she shared. “I always have it before a red carpet, because you never know when you’ll get food right? These things last long!”

And if you’re wondering how she stays in such great shape, prepare to be jealous — it’s just good genes.

“If I tell you the truth then you will say that I am lying but I don’t train,” she said of her non-existent Quantico workout routine. “I have crazy Indian metabolic genes. I don’t train at all. The kind of action I do on the show kind of helps because I usually work 16 hour days. But I hate the gym — I hate it with a passion! I mean I have to go sometimes when they force me to or when I need to look like I have muscles. But my body changes super slow so I am going to run with it ’til I can. I am sure my day will come too.”

–Brittany Talarico, with reporting by Reagan Alexander