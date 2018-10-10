Priyanka Chopra Dropped Hints to Nick Jonas Before He Bought Her a Tiffany & Co. Engagement Ring

Priyanka Chopra knows how to get what she wants!

Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively that she gave fiancé Nick Jonas some subtle guidance to help him pick out her dream engagement ring.

“Well, I may have dropped that hint,” Chopra explained during the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection in New York on Tuesday night. “I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany.”

“I just knew it since I was a kid,” she said at Studio 525. “First, it was Breakfast at Tiffany’s that did it for every girl in the world and then, of course, Sweet Home Alabama came and put a stamp on it that it has to be Tiffany!”

The actress continued, “Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Nick Jonas/Instagram

In Sweet Home Alabama, political hopeful Andrew Hennings (portrayed by Patrick Dempsey) blindfolds his Southern-belle-turned-big-city designer girlfriend Melanie Carmichael (played by Reese Witherspoon) and leads her into dark room. When she asks where they are, the lights turn on to reveal the pair standing inside of the famous Tiffany & Co. flagship store on Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C.

Melanie’s jaw drops and as the store employees look on, Andrew gets down on one knee to give his leading lady the most romantic proposal money could buy.

While Jonas did close down a Tiffany store — as PEOPLE revealed in July — Chopra was not there.

“No, I wasn’t there, he and his brothers went and did a whole thing to buy the ring for his future wife,” she tells PEOPLE.

Jonas, 26, popped the question to Chopra in July. In August, the actress debuted her customized Tiffany & Co. cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes, captioning the sweet photo with, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

