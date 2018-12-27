Priyanka Chopra wore an array of stunning bridal gowns for her multiple wedding ceremonies and receptions as she tied the knot to Nick Jonas — from her gorgeous custom Ralph Lauren dress to the intricately embroidered Sabyasachi ballgown. But there’s still one more dress you probably have yet to see until now, nearly one month after Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, said “I do.”

Chopra’s longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell posted two photos of Chopra’s custom red Dior gown that the star wore to the couple’s second wedding reception following their exchanging of vows in a traditional Hindi ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Dec. 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram

The jaw-dropping confection featured a fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline and billowing tulle skirt, which Chopra paired with 16 carats of Chopard jewels, including an oval-shaped diamond drop on her head.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram

For the Hindi ceremony, Chopra also wore red — a traditional red lehenga, which is a long, embroidered skirt with a matching cropped top and veil custom-made by Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2018

The opulent gown took 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India, 3,720 hours to create the hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and layers of thread work. Per the bride’s request, the names of her fiancé and her parents, Ashok and Madhu, were sewn into the waistband of her skirt in her native language.

“For the Indian wedding, I wore Sabyasachi. I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and Western-inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively.

RELATED VIDEO: See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 7-Tier Wedding Cake Inspired by the Palace Where They Wed

The groom was also dressed in a traditional Indian outfit and turban for the ceremony, wearing a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. His rose-cut kalgi and Syndicate diamond necklace are from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

One day before the couple’s Hindi ceremony and reception, Chopra and Jonas married in a Western ceremony on Dec. 1.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”