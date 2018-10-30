Priyanka Chopra Supports Harvey Weinstein's Ex by Wearing Marchesa Gown: 'It's Not Her Fault''

Priyanka Chopra intentionally chose to wear a Marchesa design to her bridal shower to support longtime friend and designer Georgina Chapman, who divorced disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after he was accused (and later arrested and charged) with sexual misconduct towards over 60 women.

Chopra, 36, called the decision to wear one of Chapman’s gowns “women supporting women.”

She continued, telling Women’s Wear Daily at Bumble India’s launch dinner in N.Y.C. Monday night, “Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been. And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did.”

“That’s the wrong attitude. I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice,” Chopra added.

The former Quantico actress isn’t the only star defending Chapman, 42. Scarlett Johansson gave Marchesa its first high-profile red carpet moment at the Met Gala in May after Weinstein’s assault allegations.

“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” Johansson, 33, said in a statement to PEOPLE, who selected a romantic off-the-shoulder burgundy gown featuring a tulle skirt embellished with floral appliqués.

Marchesa echoed a similar sentiment in the following statement to PEOPLE: “We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala. She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.”

Since its inception in 2004, Marchesa designs have been regulars on the red carpet, worn by A-listers like Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock and Blake Lively. But after the downfall of Weinstein, 66, Chapman’s label suffered, and even cancelled its New York Fashion Week runway show in Feb. 2018 in the wake of the scandal.

In Oct. 2017, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.”

The exes later reached a divorce agreement under which Weinstein will pay the fashion designer roughly $15 to 20 million, a source told PEOPLE. Chapman will also get primary custody of their two children, ages 7 and 4.