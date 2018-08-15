Priyanka Chopra Debuts Engagement Ring from Nick Jonas — See the Dazzling Diamond

A whirlwind engagement would not be complete without a fairytale ring. And when Nick Jonas was getting ready to propose to girlfriend of two months Priyanka Chopra, he made sure to find the perfect piece of jewelry for his bride-to-be.

Jonas closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to buy an engagement ring, according to the insider — and Chopra showed off the diamond for the first time in a photo with her friend and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Instagram.

Tandon, 43, shared the photos on her social media account on Tuesday in which Chopra, 36, hung her left arm around her friend’s shoulders giving fans a close up look at her rock.

The ring appeared to be a customizedTiffany & Co. cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes.

“Peecee and I getting our pouts in order ! 😂,” Tandon wrote in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra showed off her engagement ring in a selfie with friend Raveena Tandon

The two actresses showed off their pouts in the photo, which included a second photograph in the gallery Tandon shared.

In both pictures, the former Quantico star continued to hold her left hand visible, giving fans a look at the glittering jewel.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday Jonas and his family would be meeting Chopra’s parents in India.

Chopra and Tandon Raveena Tandon/Instagram

“He and his family are going to India to meet her family,” the source said.

The 25-year-old singer’s loved one will be traveling to Chopra’s native India for a get together which will include her mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE Chopra and Jonas got engaged at the end of July while celebrating her 36th birthday in London after two months together.

“They are so happy,” the source says. A Jonas source tells PEOPLE the singer is “very, very happy.”

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him,” the insider added. “He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source says.

And while the couple may have an 11 year age difference between the two, Jonas wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever,” a source close to the singer told PEOPLE exclusively at the end of July. “Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him.”

While some may be surprised the former Disney star is settling down, the source said he has “always been very mature for his age” and is “an old soul.”

“Nick has been obsessed with Priyanka since they started dating,” said the source about the engaged couple, who first began dating over Memorial Day weekend. “He obviously thinks she’s beautiful, but he’s also drawn to her intelligence. “She has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she’s fit in so well with his friends and family.”