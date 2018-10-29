Priyanka Chopra 'Couldn't Stop Smiling' at Tiffany's Bridal Shower Ahead of Nick Jonas Wedding

Priyanka Chopra was on cloud nine at her bridal shower Sunday night to celebrate her upcoming wedding with Nick Jonas.

The former Quantico actress “could not stop smiling” at the wedding shower thrown by her two best girlfriends at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City. The bride-to-be wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry (and that’s not even including her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring!).

Yumi Mori did her makeup, and Bok Hee styled her hair in loose waves.

Guests included Chopra and Jonas’ family and close friends like Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa, but the groom-to-be had to miss out on the celebratory event.

“Nick couldn’t attend because he was traveling, but both Priyanka and Nick’s moms were there. Kevin Jonas Sr. and [Nick’s older brother] Kevin Jonas also attended, and were the only guys there,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Both families seemed genuinely excited. They’re in love!”

Photos by Andrew Day Studio

The guests enjoyed “tons of food and drinks” throughout the night, including specialty cocktails and Tiffany petit fours shaped like the iconic blue box.

“The deejay played Bollywood music, and there were several touching speeches and toasts,” the insider adds.

Hosting her shower at Tiffany’s is perfect for Chopra, who told PEOPLE she always knew she wanted her engagement ring to be designed by the iconic brand.

“I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany,” she said during the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection in New York earlier this month. “Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered.”

Gotham/GC Images

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, got engaged in July after two months of dating. Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring, according to an insider, who told PEOPLE at the time, “They are so happy.”

The couple confirmed the news on social media in August by each posting the same romantic photo after throwing an engagement party for their two families in India.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas captioned the shot. Chopra wrote, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.

Although Chopra and Jonas have only been engaged for a few months, the pair may walk down the aisle sooner rather than later.

A source previously said that though Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, has been engaged to Sophie Turner for nearly a year, “It wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first.”

But the source added, “They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first.”

The photos, by Andrew Day Studio, were first published on Vogue.