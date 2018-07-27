Shop the Jewelry Brand Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid and Mandy Moore Can't Stop Wearing (Bonus: It's on Sale!)

Jewelry trends come and go, but one thing is for certain: Hoop earrings are always in style. They may be having a major moment in the fashion world right now — the hottest trends being resin hoops, lucite hoops and extra large hoops that would make Jennifer Lopez proud — but there’s no denying that they are, and always will be, a jewelry collection staple.

One must-have jewelry designer killing the hoop earring game right now is Jenny Bird, a Canadian designer from Ontario. Celebrities such as newly-engaged actress Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Bella Hadid and actress Mandy Moore are fans of the brand, and have been spotted rocking the “Icon” hoop earrings everywhere (including red carpets)! So, if you’re looking to update your jewelry collection with a gorgeous pair of hoops, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom's huge Anniversary Sale where you can snag a similar style to these stylish stars’ — starting at under $50.

Scroll down to shop three of our favorite Jenny Bird hoop earrings that are on sale at Nordstrom right now!

Buy It! Jenny Bird Tahitian Hoop Earrings with Imitation Pearl, $46.90 (orig. $70); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Jenny Bird Uma Nested Hoop Earrings, $56.90 (orig. $85); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Jenny Bird The Carmines Large Open Disc Earrings, $62.90 (orig. $95); nordstrom.com