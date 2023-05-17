Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya Are a Fashionable Trio at Gala in Italy

The three actresses each wore show-stopping looks as they celebrated the launch of Bulgari's new jewelry collection in Venice, Italy on Tuesday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 09:38 AM
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.
Photo: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

It was a girls' night in Venice for Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

The trio stole the show at Bulgari's jewelry show in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. Each dressed in unique, jaw-dropping looks, the actresses stopped the show as they posed together at the event for the luxury Italian fashion house.

Hathaway, 40, donned a silver and gold Atelier Versace gown, designed by Donatella Versace herself. She paired the look — which also included a framing gold hood and high leg slit — with a statement necklace with large pink gemstones.

Chopra, 40, sported a similarly bold and multi-colored necklace, which she paired with a deep pink two piece, off-the-shoulder set. A white flower embellishment — which sat just below her belly button on the skirt — added even more color to the Citadel actress' look.

In contrast to her partners, Zendaya, 26, opted for an all-black ensemble. With her hair slicked back in classic old Hollywood style, the Euphoria actress' decollage was on full display in the off-the-shoulder, custom Richard Quinn black gown.

Keeping with the night's theme, Zendaya, too, wore a show-stopping set of stones around her neck. In contrast to Hathaway and Chopra, though, she opted for a diamante snake-like piece that wrapped around her neck and settled at her chest.

The three stars — who are all ambassadors for the jewelry brand — each made a statement as they enjoyed the fashion house's launch of its new Mediterranea High Jewelry collection.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attends the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty

Hathaway's killer ensemble marks the latest rockstar look from the Hustlers actress, who has been praised for having a style renaissance in recent months.

Earlier this month, she wore another one of Donatella Versace's looks, which she described as a "marriage between Versace and Chanel" to the 2023 Met Gala.

"I just do what Donatella [Versace] tells me to do, very gratefully," she told Vogue on the red carpet at fashion's biggest night. "She sent me a sketch for this and I just went 'Well, alright.' I do have to say I work with an amazing team. My stylist, Erin Walsh, she always puts everything together so it's really her that does the collaboration. I'm just a lucky girl."

The white tweed gown featured a curvy, full-body slit piece together with pearl-adorned gold safety pins. Once again, Hathaway — who is the face of Versace's Icons Collection — paired the look with Bulgari jewelry.

Anne Hathaway attends the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.
Anne Hathaway. Claudio Lavenia/Getty

Chopra also stunned on the Met Gala red carpet as she and husband Nick Jonas made their first joint appearance since welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie.

The couple, who first met in 2017 when they attended the event together for Ralph Lauren, wore coordinated Valentino looks as they paid homage to the gala's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Chopra wore a black strapless gown that featured an oversized bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit, while her beau sported a leather suit jacket and studded black tie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.
Priyanka Chopra. Claudio Lavenia/Getty

As for Zendaya, the actress has been out and about in recent weeks. Between her surprise performance with Labrinth at Coachella in April, beginning to tease the upcoming fall release of Dune: Part Two with her co-star Timothée Chalamet, and stepping out with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, the Euphoria star has been busy.

After missing the Met Gala, Zendaya and Holland, 26, spent an evening watching the actress' hometown team, the Golden State Warriors, take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs.

Zendaya attends the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty

The couple was all smiles as they enjoyed a night out together — a rare occurrence for the Spider-Man: Homecoming costars, who went official with their romance in 2021.

A source previously told PEOPLE, though, that they "started seeing each other" while filming the first Marvel movie in 2016.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye," the insider said at the time. "But they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

