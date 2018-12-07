(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘ wedding photo album is filled with gorgeous photos from their various ceremonies and parties. And we have an exclusive first look at the entire Jonas family at the couple’s Hindu wedding.

Nick’s brother, Kevin, 31 and his wife Danielle Jonas, 32, dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., mom Denise Jonas, little brother Frankie, 18 and brother Joe Jonas, 29, with fiancée Sophie, 22, Turner all dressed in traditional outfits for the lavish Hindu wedding that took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Sunday.

Danielle and Turner both wore embellished crop tops with cap sleeves with matching full skirts covered in high-shine appliqués, which coordinated with Chopra’s traditional red lehenga and matching red cropped top.

The men all chose light-colored traditional garments with turbans, which matched groom Nick who wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa.

Each family member had a special role in the wedding. All three of Nick’s brothers stood by his side as groomsmen, along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Nick’s Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker, his longtime manager Phil McIntyre, the Jonas Brothers’ bass guitarist Greg Garbowsky and actor Michael Frank Park.

As for Chopra’s bridal party, Danielle and Turner were both on-hand, as well as Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra (famed Bollywood actress and singer), Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia, and several more of Chopra’s close friends, including film producer Mubina Rattonsey and filmmaker Shrishti Behl Arya.

“Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday.

“It was all tears. All tears,” the actress said. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face, it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

Now that the wedding festivities have died down, the couple plans to honeymoon “at some resort somewhere in the world,” Chopra jokingly said.