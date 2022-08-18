Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sizzle in Summertime Attire During Fashionable Date Night

New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dressed up and stepped out for dinner at L.A. eatery Catch Steak on Wednesday

It was parents' night out for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday.

The new parents stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles, sans 8-month-old daughter Malti Marie.

They were photographed outside Catch Steak, sported stylish summertime attire.

Priyanka, 40, wore a cantelope-colored two-piece ruched sleeveless top and skirt with a sexy slit. Husband Nick, 29, took a more casual route, donning a short-sleeved beige button-down with a floral print, white undershirt and brown pants.

The date night comes on the heels of a busy summer for the stars, who have taken time to celebrate one another along the way.

Last month, Nick posted a tribute to Priyanka on Instagram, marking his leading lady's 40th birthday.

Praising Priyanka as "the jewel of July," he shared a carousel of beachside photos.

"Happiest birthday to my ❤️," Nick captioned the post. "So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra."

She replied in the comments section, "Love of my life."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Nick Jonas</a> attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Isn't It Romantic" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Nick and Priyanka welcomed baby Malti, their first child together, via surrogate in January. The infant spent over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, but was home int time for Chopra's first Mother's Day as a mom.

While Malti did not have the easiest start to life, Nick told Entertainment Tonight in July that "all is good" with her now. "It is certainly life-changing," he added, of fatherhood. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

News about Malti's NICU stay was first shared by the couple on social media in May. Nick told PEOPLE in June that by sharing their own experience, he and Priyanka hoped to help others navigating similarly difficult situations.

"It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you're not alone," said the star, who was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at 13 and has long advocated for others facing the same disease through his non-profit, Beyond Type 1. "The power of social media is that it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller."

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Jonas Brothers member has also leaned on his wife, calling her "a rock" in his interview with PEOPLE. "I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he said.

The admiration is mutual. Over their four years together, the Quantico actress has watched Nick "create music, write scripts, launch businesses, among many other things, all while being so present," she said.

"He's an incredible son, brother, husband, friend and father. I don't know how I got so lucky."

The couple wed in December 2018 just seven months after they first began dating, "I felt a kind of peace in my spirit about it all that I had not felt before," said Nick about the whirlwind courtship.

He continued, "I just tried to follow that, and as I continued to follow it, it led me to some pretty big milestones, which were engagement and marriage within six months. It all worked out and is wonderful."

