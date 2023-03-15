Pritika Swarup Takes Us Inside Her Glam Day at Paris Fashion Week — and Shares How She Gets Her Glow!

01 of 08 But First, Skincare! Courtesy of Pritika Swarup "One of my biggest tips for the most radiant glow all-day is to start with exfoliation. I use Prakti's Priti Polish Instant Glow Exfoliator to prep my skin to easily absorb my skincare essentials and then layer my SundaSkin serum and moisturizer to keep my skin flawless all day."

02 of 08 The Lineup Courtesy of Pritika Swarup "These are my favorite products to help prep and pamper my skin before a full day of shows and events."

03 of 08 Glam Time Courtesy of Pritika Swarup "My hairstylist Andrew Kyriakou gets started on my hair while I let my favorite eyepatches by 111SKIN soak in before Kate Glanfield begins my makeup."

04 of 08 The View Courtesy of Pritika Swarup "This look is very edgy and chic — we couldn't leave before getting a shot with the stunning view of the Eiffel Tower from the Four Seasons Hotel George V, my home away from home while in Paris!"

05 of 08 Show Ready Svenja Ava "Everything about Ib Kamara's first-ever Off-White show was spectacular. The red earth 'moondust' runway transported the show into an out-of-this-world atmosphere. His creativity is truly impressive and it was an honor to attend!"

06 of 08 Arriving in Style Anh Huy Pham "Arriving at the Off-White show, I can't wait to see the new collection!"

07 of 08 A Moment for the Details Courtesy of Pritika Swarup "I loved putting this look together with my stylist Kristina Askerova — It's all in the details with the different textures and patterns."