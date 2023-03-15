Pritika Swarup Takes Us Inside Her Glam Day at Paris Fashion Week — and Shares How She Gets Her Glow!

Model, activist and entrepreneur Pritika Swarup, founder and CEO of skincare line Prakti Beauty, takes PEOPLE behind the scenes as she takes Paris Fashion Week by stylish storm. See how she preps her skin, plans her wardrobe, plus all the front row action right here 

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

Published on March 15, 2023 12:22 PM
01 of 08

But First, Skincare!

Pritika Swarup Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary
Courtesy of Pritika Swarup

"One of my biggest tips for the most radiant glow all-day is to start with exfoliation. I use Prakti's Priti Polish Instant Glow Exfoliator to prep my skin to easily absorb my skincare essentials and then layer my SundaSkin serum and moisturizer to keep my skin flawless all day."

02 of 08

The Lineup

Pritika Swarup Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary
Courtesy of Pritika Swarup

"These are my favorite products to help prep and pamper my skin before a full day of shows and events."

03 of 08

Glam Time

Pritika Swarup Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary
Courtesy of Pritika Swarup

"My hairstylist Andrew Kyriakou gets started on my hair while I let my favorite eyepatches by 111SKIN soak in before Kate Glanfield begins my makeup."

04 of 08

The View

Pritika Swarup Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary
Courtesy of Pritika Swarup

"This look is very edgy and chic — we couldn't leave before getting a shot with the stunning view of the Eiffel Tower from the Four Seasons Hotel George V, my home away from home while in Paris!"

05 of 08

Show Ready

Pritika Swarup Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary
Svenja Ava

"Everything about Ib Kamara's first-ever Off-White show was spectacular. The red earth 'moondust' runway transported the show into an out-of-this-world atmosphere. His creativity is truly impressive and it was an honor to attend!"

06 of 08

Arriving in Style

Pritika Swarup Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary
Anh Huy Pham

"Arriving at the Off-White show, I can't wait to see the new collection!"

07 of 08

A Moment for the Details

Pritika Swarup Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary
Courtesy of Pritika Swarup

"I loved putting this look together with my stylist Kristina Askerova — It's all in the details with the different textures and patterns."

08 of 08

Catching Up with Friends

Pritika Swarup Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary
Courtesy of Pritika Swarup

"It's always so fun to run into friends at shows. Here I am pictured with Maddie Ziegler, Coco Rocha and Ashley Graham!"

