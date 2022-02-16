Princess Diana's Nieces, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Are Regally Chic at New York Fashion Week
Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer made their mark at New York Fashion Week!
The 29-year-old sisters attended Michael Kors' fall/winter ready-to-wear runway show, where they sat alongside stars including Blake Lively, Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose and Brooke Shields. Models including Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid took the runway to model Kors' "big city glamour"-inspired collection.
Lady Amelia was seen wearing a black and white Dalmatian-print dress paired with a matching jacket. She completed the look with a classic black clutch.
Lady Eliza Spencer complemented her in a white suit with sparkling lapels. She accessorized the outfit with silver accessories including her peep-toe heels and drop earrings.
Ahead of the show, which featured a live performance from "Sure Thing" singer Miguel, Kors shared a video message with his supporters on Instagram, revealing that "lots of big city glamour" was in store.
The twins are the children of Diana's brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and were just five years old when Diana died.
"We always just knew her as our aunt," Lady Eliza told Tatler last year. "Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older."
Eliza added that Princess Diana was "incredibly warm, maternal and loving. She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children's hearts."