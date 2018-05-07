Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty

It may be Met Monday, but it’s also less than two weeks until the royal wedding, so we always have a little Buckingham Palace on the brain. And while we’d likely never see a double date between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Met Gala red carpet, there’s one royal who made a very memorable fashion prom cameo: Princess Diana.

As we wait for the 2018 Met Gala red carpet to kick off, we’re looking back at Diana’s sole Met Gala appearance.

The style icon attended the Met Gala in 1996 (with her friend and former Harper’s Bazaar editor Liz Tilberis) in a navy silk slip dress with black lace detailing from John Galliano’s debut couture collection as the Creative Director of Dior. She finished the boudoir-inspired design with a matching silk robe-like topper and her famous pearl-and-sapphire choker necklace. (Note: She’s carrying the mini quilted Dior bag that the label is still known for.)

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty

RELATED PHOTOS: Click Here for All Met Gala Coverage

The sapphire pieces she wore at the Met were popular accessories in Diana’s collection. The sapphire necklace was built from a brooch that was wedding present to Diana from the Queen Mother. Early on in her marriage to Prince Charles, Diana wore the gem as a brooch, just as her grandmother-in-law did, but in true Diana style, she put her own sartorial spin on it by designing a necklace, held together by multiple strands of pearls. Diana continued to wear the necklace after her divorce, as seen at the Met Gala.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty

During the ’90s, the Princess began to experiment more with her style, braving shorter hemlines and sexier silhouettes.

This year’s theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” with stars likely paying homage to religious iconography in fashion, wearing labels like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.