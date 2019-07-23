You Can Score Princess Charlotte’s Sparkly Unicorn Bag for Under $10 on Amazon

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Amazon

Whether she’s rocking two different hairstyles in one day or matching her surroundings by wearing a pretty floral dress for a playdate in a garden, there’s no denying that Princess Charlotte is becoming quite the budding fashionista.

With Kate Middleton as her mother and Meghan Markle as her aunt, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that she would have a style all her own. And in this newly released photo, she proves she can accessorize just as well as her fashion-forward family members.

Yesterday, the Irish guards celebrated Prince George’s birthday by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the future king posing alongside his sister Charlotte, brother Prince Louis, dad Prince William, and Domhnall, the furry mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

Image zoom Irish Guards Mascot/ Instagram

The adorable photo, which was taken at the charity polo match that Prince William and Prince Harry competed in earlier this month, shows Charlotte clutching what appears to be this sequined unicorn wristlet from TY, according to the brand.

While other members of her royal family carry high-end designer handbags, Princess Charlotte’s insanely cute purse is totally affordable and retails for less than $10 on Amazon. Along with being the perfect size for the tiny tots in your life, the sweet change purse also boasts color-changing abilities thanks to the reversible sequins found on the unicorn’s face.

Like most things the royals wear, we don’t see this staying in stock for long, so we recommend adding the super-cute and Princess-loved unicorn purse to your shopping cart ASAP!

Image zoom

To buy: TY Diamond Sequin Unicorn Wristlet, $9.85; amazon.com