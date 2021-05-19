There are a lot of exciting style and beauty tributes for Prince to look forward to this summer

Prince performs during his "Welcome 2 America" tour at Madison Square Garden on February 7, 2011 in New York City.

Attention all Prince fans: exciting shoe exhibit and makeup capsule news ahead!

Five years after the pop legend died at his Paisley Park home at age 57, diehard Prince fanatics can still remember the iconic singer-songwriter in special ways.

For the first time ever, the Prince Estate has joined forces with beauty powerhouse Urban Decay to design a curated makeup collection inspired by Prince's music and bold looks throughout the years. Available for pre-order on May 21 and officially launching May 26 on UrbanDecay.com, the limited-edition Live Loud in Color drop features two smoky eyeshadow palettes (with plenty of purple hues, of course), intense kajal eyeliners, a liquid gold highlighter, translucent setting powder and blending brush.

To make sure that the collection reflected Prince's personal aesthetic, Urban Decay worked closely with close friend and muse Damaris Lewis, who fronts the campaign.

The Prince Estate x Urban Decay Unveil Capsule Collection Credit: Courtesy Urban Decay

"When I first saw the Urban Decay x Prince collection, I smiled, and I gasped because the first thing that I saw was patience. I saw people who actually took their time with this collection, which is something that in the aftermath of him transitioning on is something that I truly appreciate," Lewis said in a press release.

"I know that the people who know him, the people who don't know him, the people who love him, that's also something that they want. They want to know that the people who are in charge of keeping his legacy alive are doing it with a gracious mind and heart," Lewis continued. "So that's really how I felt when I saw the palette. He'd be really happy."

Fans will also soon be able to take a walk down memory lane when Paisley Park museum (located at the singer's former home and studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota) opens a new display, called "The Beautiful Collection: Prince's Custom Shoes" starting on July 9.

The Beautiful Collection: Prince’s Custom Shoes Clockwise: Black and gold stripped shoes worn to the 1999 Diamonds Are Forever charity gala; sparkly green and blue heels worn to perform at the 1985 AMAs; white shoes spotted throughout his Musicology tour in 2004 | Credit: The Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson

The installation is set to be the largest exhibit to ever spotlight Prince's expansive collection of custom footwear, featuring over 300 pairs of his stunning shoes. From his signature Versace heeled boots to the white heeled sneakers he wore to perform at Coachella 2008, fans will have the chance to get a close-up look at the pop star's famous footwear at the exhibit through September 6.

"[Prince's] expansive, incredible shoe collection is just one example of his artistic expression, personality, and lasting impact on fashion," said the Paisley Park Managing Director and "The Beautiful Collection" Curator, Mitch Maguire. "Guests will be immersed in the drama, taste and complexity of Prince while also revealing some of the collaborators who worked so closely to bring his vision to life."

Musical Artist Prince performs at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

"Prince's passing remains incomprehensible to all of us," Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert wrote on the website. "We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world."

Seiffert added, "So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people's lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respect."