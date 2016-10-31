5 Reasons Meghan Markle's Style Is Already Fit For a Princess

Desiree Navarro/WireImage Desiree Navarro/WireImage

It’s official: Meghan Markle just snagged the most eligible man in the world! The Suits actress has been seeing Prince Harry since the two met in May in Toronto (where her TV drama is filmed and where he was promoting the 2017 Invictus Games). We feel your pain, but on the bright side, it turns out she’s actually overly qualified to be a princess — at least, as far as her fashion and beauty know-how is concerned. We combed through her blog, The Tig, to find her top style tips that prove she’s ready to win over London (and trade shiny-hair secrets with Princess Kate).

She’s Already Got Her Tiara-Ready Blowout Down to a Science

In August Markle recruited her celebrity hairstylist, Michael Silva, to share his favorite products for reviving summer hair. With his must-have masques, finishing serum and secrets to eliminating split ends, she’s ready to go head-to-head with Princess Kate’s iconic locks.

She Knows How to Pack for Luxe Vacations

She provided readers with an “Aspen Packing Guide” which will definitely come in handy for all of Harry’s family trips to the Alps. The royals are known for taking sporty skiing vacations (even bringing along Prince George and Princess Charlotte last year!) so Markle will fit right in with her essentials packed.

She’ll Handle the Royal Jewels Expertly

She spoke with the owner of Catbird jewelry Rony Vardi to share her expert tips for mastering the art of stacking jewelry, which will be essential if the Queen ever opens up the vault and lends her a piece or two. Luckily, Vardi gave a great tip for Markle to keep in mind: “Whether it’s your engagement ring, a family heirloom or a stone that means something to you, make sure to give it proper real estate on your hand. It should be prominent and alone on your middle or ring finger. It’s also the perfect base piece to play off of with smaller, more delicate pieces.”

She Knows How to Make Herself Look Red Carpet-Ready

With the help of her makeup artist Daniel Martin, she shared her ultimate beauty products that look amazing on the red carpet — and stay amazing throughout the entire night. She swears by NYX Cosmetics High Definition Blush in Taupe, Dior Diorskin Star Foundation and Make Up For Ever Aqua Brow Eyebrow Corrector, to name a few. (That could come in handy when on a marathon tour of a new country!)

She’s Ready to Break a Sweat

The royals get down and dirty in athletic situations all the time — they’ve been salmon fishing, canoeing and hunting. So Markle will be well-served knowing how to properly wear the athleisure trend, which she blogged about earlier this fall.

Bonus: She’s No Stranger to the Royal Treatment

When the actress took over PeopleStyle’s Instagram handle earlier this year, she proved she could appreciate the finer things in life.

