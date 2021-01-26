This Just-Released $25 Loungewear Set Is Already Earning Perfect Ratings

It's hard to justify wearing anything other than loungewear these days. And since we don't see that changing any time soon, we've decided to start looking for matching sets that will last us beyond the winter months. Enter: the newly released PrettyGarden Two-Piece Set with a Short-Sleeve Shirt and Joggers.
If this outfit looks familiar to you, it's probably because you've seen the brand's original matching loungewear set, which includes a crew neck sweatshirt. The updated version instead has a loose T-shirt made from the same "super soft" cotton material as the sweatpants. You can wear the outfit now with a cozy sweatshirt or jacket and continue wearing it on its own in the spring.
The set comes in 20 colors, including everything from solid gray to light green to blue tie-dye, and ranges in size from S to 3XL. Thanks to an elastic waistband and a drawstring, the joggers are completely adjustable, and they even have pockets. Many shoppers like to tuck the boxy tee into the front of the sweatpants, but you can also keep it out for a comfy, oversized look.
"I am always impressed with anything from this brand," a reviewer shared. "They have great-quality pieces for an amazing price. I am obsessed with this two-piece set. It is super comfy and casual but stylish at the same time. I will be getting full use out of this set, that's for sure."
Another reviewer chimed in: "The texture of this track suit was a little different than I expected, but not in a bad way at all. It's kind of a sturdy-but-soft T-shirt-type material. I work from home and am all about finding the best comfy outfits to get me out of my pajamas and feeling like I've transitioned into the day. This fit the bill."
It's not often that you find a customer-loved loungewear set at such an affordable price point, so we highly recommend adding the outfit to your cart. You might just find yourself going back for a second color. Shop the PrettyGarden Two-Piece Set with a Short-Sleeve Shirt and Joggers from Amazon below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.