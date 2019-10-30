This Ridiculously Cute $32 Teddy Coat Has Serious Viral ‘Amazon Coat’ Potential

Image zoom

Move over Orolay coat, there’s a new trendy jacket in town — and we have a feeling it’s going to be everywhere this season.

In case you hid inside all last winter, the Orolay puffer jacket (also known as the viral “Amazon Coat”) took the Internet by storm after being touted as the coat for Upper East Siders and spotted on fashion influencers like Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas. It was so popular, we couldn’t go outside without spotting at least one person wearing it. But as we prepare for the chillier temperatures, we’re making room in our closets for a new jacket that we think has potential to be the 2019 Amazon Coat.

We’re calling it now: This ridiculously cute $32 teddy coat from Amazon will be the new staple outerwear item in everyone’s winter wardrobes this year. In fact, it’s already getting major buzz from hundreds of shoppers who are leaving it five-star reviews and calling it the “coziest jacket [they’ve] ever owned.” It has even worked its way up on Amazon’s best-sellers list for women’s clothing. The relaxed-fitting jacket is made from super soft, faux shearling and features two large front pockets deep enough to hold your smartphone. Its has a front zipper and elastic cuffs to provide optimal warmth — so much so that customers haven’t been breaking out their heavy winter coats.

Image zoom

Buy It! PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat with Pockets, $31.99; amazon.com

“This jacket is so comfortable to wear, and also surprisingly warm,” one reviewer wrote. “I was not expecting that I could brave the snow with this jacket, but I was so warm and comfortable in this jacket, I haven’t even had the need to bust out my heavy duty winter coat because this is warm enough.”

People have also been raving that this teddy coat is that just as soft on the inside as it on the outside — which makes all the difference. “I’m honestly so happy with this item. I’ve tried finding fuzzy jackets that are soft on both the outside and inside and this is the first one I found that’s at a reasonable price. I would definitely recommend it to any one who has been dying for one. It’s also super warm and I sometimes wear it instead of my winter coat.”

Another happy shopper chimed in, “This is so so soft, even on the inside. I have a $200 fleece jacket that is comparable on the outside but inside is soooo scratchy. I donated it and replaced it with this $31 jacket. I ordered the tan color but am ordering three more. My office is really cold so I wear it all day. I’m so happy with this purchase.”

Image zoom Amazon

The best part about the Amazon teddy coat is that it comes in seven gorgeous, neutral colorways that can be worn over practically anything, and in a button-front peacoat style in eight more hues — that’s a total of 15 different coats to choose from. But with an affordable price tag of only $32, you could get two or three to incorporate into your winter wardrobe. Given the coat’s rising popularity, some sizes are sold out (but restocking in early November), so hurry and scoop up the jacket we’re calling the new 2019 Amazon Coat.