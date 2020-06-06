Shoppers Are Calling This $25 One-Piece the ‘Perfect Swimsuit’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Swimsuit season is finally upon us, and if you’re looking for a new bathing suit to wear this summer, we suggest checking out this Prettygarden one-piece. Multiple Amazon shoppers have called it the “perfect swimsuit” thanks to its comfortable, figure-flattering design.

The one-piece is made from a super soft and stretchy material that shoppers say helps keep everything in place, so you never have to worry about dealing with a wardrobe malfunction. Along with a classic scoop neckline and low back, the stylish suit also features a high-cut silhouette that elongates your legs.

Not only is it a great swimsuit to wear to the beach, pool, or even for catching some sun in your backyard, customers say it looks just as good when worn as a top under a cute skirt or pair of shorts.

“Y’all, this swimsuit does it ALL,” raved one shopper. “It sucks you in yet you’re still super comfortable, it is the best feeling material, sooo pretty, and overall amazing! I’ve worn it as a swimsuit as well as a bodysuit.”

“Okay… this was just delivered to my house and I immediately tried it on and let me just say I AM IN LOVE,” wrote another. “This is a must-buy bathing suit. It’s so sexy and flattering. This is by far one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon. It’s a little thicker than the normal bathing suit material in my opinion which helps with keeping everything in tight but it’s extremely comfortable. This will look good on all body types!”

There are 22 colors and patterns to choose from, and some styles even come with a waist-cinching belt built in. Plus, the affordable suit won’t cost you more than $25, so you can fill your swimsuit drawer with multiple styles without breaking the bank.

Buy It! Prettygarden One-Piece Swimsuit, $21.99–$24.99; amazon.com