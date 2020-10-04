This Oversized Animal-Print Sweater Is Adored by Hundreds of Shoppers — and It Comes in 16 Different Colors

There’s nothing like reaching for your favorite cozy sweater on a crisp fall morning. If none come to mind, it might be time to update your wardrobe. Amazon’s fashion department has plenty of affordable styles to choose from, and the Prettygarden oversized animal-print pullover is one that’s worth checking out.
Made from a polyester, cotton, and spandex fabric blend, the casual sweater has the perfect amount of stretch and breathability for everyday wear. Since the oversized fit falls to about knee-length, the sweater will warm up more than just your torso. Plus, the roomy silhouette allows you to layer additional clothing underneath on the coldest days of the year.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have been singing the sweater’s praises, with one reviewer sharing that it’s the perfect transitional sweater between the fall and winter months (and that it pairs so well with leggings). Another remarked on how “soft, comfy, and stylish” the design is.
“This sweater is of high quality for a reasonable price,” wrote one shopper. “The material is soft and comfortable, and I love the oversized tunic length. I got the army green color and am in love with it. I hope to soon order two other colors as well.”
“Do yourself a favor and buy this sweater! You won’t be disappointed,” said another. “It runs true to size, and that’s coming from a curvier girl. Myself and three other coworkers all purchased this sweater and we can’t get enough of it. We all get so many compliments when we wear them! It’s not heavy by any means, and it’s beyond soft and comfortable.”
The animal-print pullover is available in 16 different colors on Amazon for $31 each, with sizes going from small to extra-large.
