Shoppers Believe This $30 Fall-Perfect Dress 'Pairs Well With Virtually Any Shoe'
Before you ditch everything in your closet for cozy fall staples like cardigans, hoodies, and soft sweaters, you may want to consider taking a fashionable cue from Amazon shoppers. The arrival of cooler weather doesn't mean you have to ditch short dresses and fun formalwear entirely. You need only find a style that comes with a little extra warmth.
The search for autumn-approved fashion is on, and Amazon reviewers have found a "great little dress" that's available in multiple colors. The Prettygarden cocktail dress trades traditional long sleeves for a flowy, lantern fit. The waist comes with a tied belt that can be adjusted to be "as tight or loose as needed."
It was the adjustable waist that really won over one shopper who wrote, "The wrap around the waist really helps with adjusting how you would like the dress to fit. I received many compliments [on] my dress. It was exactly what I was looking for."
One fan expressed a feeling of ″beyond love″ for the style, sharing, "This dress could be dressed up or down. It can be sexy or casual. I liked it so much I wore it for my family's Christmas card." Another shopper also wore the dress for a special occasion, writing, "The dress is super comfortable and cute. I wore it for my daughter's baptism and got several compliments from people who were shocked to hear it was from Amazon."
Others preferred the style for work, including a shopper that paired it with casual flat sandals. As for other potential styling options, this person suggested wearing the dress with black hose and boots, while another reviewer believed it "pairs well with virtually any type of shoe."
With so much love for this dress, don't be surprised if you start to see others wearing it: Multiple shoppers reported receiving loads of compliments, and some have been quick to share the details of where they got the look."I was asked many times where I got this dress, people came across the room to just ask me that question," one fan wrote.
Sounds like you'd better hurry on over to Amazon.com and pick up this lantern sleeve dress for yourself.
- Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This 'Super Comfortable' Cardigan — and You Can Get It for $22
- Shoppers Believe This $30 Fall-Perfect Dress 'Pairs Well With Virtually Any Shoe'
- This $31 Cardigan Is a Perfect Dupe for Similar High-End Sweaters, Shoppers Say
- These Fall-Themed Reusable Face Masks Cost Just $7 for a 4-Pack on Amazon