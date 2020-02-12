Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Super Stretchy Jumpsuit ‘a Winner’

Image zoom Amazon

There might not be a more controversial piece of clothing than the humble jumpsuit. Some loathe how inconvenient it is to put on and take off; others praise it as the ultimate lazy-girl outfit. But love it or hate it, one thing’s for sure: The jumpsuit’s contentious status hasn’t stopped both superstars and regular shoppers alike from embracing it. Celebs from Julia Roberts to Meghan Markle have worn them to both fancy functions and casual events, and Prettygarden’s super stretchy jumpsuit has been sitting comfortably on Amazon’s best-selling new releases chart for weeks.

Available in either a sleeveless or off-the-shoulder style, Prettygarden’s jumpsuits are “perfect to wear on an airplane or for a beach day,” said one reviewer. They come with drawstring waist ties that make them easily adjustable, and their stretchy material is super comfortable to wear while lounging around the house. If you’re heading out in one, dress it up with a denim jacket, a cardigan, and plenty of accessories.

Plus, like any good piece of clothing, it has deep pockets to hold your keys, phone, and that essential stick of lip balm. The $30 style, which comes in six colors, is also a top-seller in the jumpsuits category.

Shoppers have welcomed the jumpsuit into their everyday rotations, with one calling it a “very nice addition to my wardrobe.” 90 percent of reviewers say that it fits true to size, and some recommend ordering the jumpsuit a size up for a more baggy look.

With spring just around the corner (about a month away, for those keeping count), we can finally start shopping for transitional weather-appropriate clothing like Prettygarden’s stretchy jumpsuits. Get them on Amazon now.

