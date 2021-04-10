Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This $37 Halter-Neck Maxi Dress Looks Good on Everybody

Profile Menu
In the world of flattering necklines, it doesn't get much better than a halter. The high-neck shape shows off your shoulders and collarbone, supports a wide range of bust sizes, and eliminates the need for a necklace. That's why tons of Amazon shoppers are adding the Prettygarden halter-neck maxi dress to their wardrobes for spring and summer.
Available in both bright patterns and subtle neutrals, this ankle-length dress is made from a flowy, lightweight fabric. It has two tiers sewn into the fabric, an elastic waistline with an adjustable and removable belt, and a tie around the neck.
As the second best-selling formal dress on Amazon, the halter-neck maxi is a great choice for any weddings or formal affairs you have coming up this season. But you could also dress it down with a pair of flat sandals and a denim jacket for more casual get-togethers.
"Very impressed with this one," one reviewer wrote. "Ordered the multi-colored rose pattern, and it's quite lovely, very flattering on the body, and it is lined! To get a lined dress at this price ... I'm just amazed and very happy."
Many other shoppers commented on the maxi's universally flattering fit and high-quality fabric. One wrote that it "fits beautifully for any body type," while another called the material "soft and lightweight." They also mentioned that the colors and patterns are even more vibrant in person than in the product pictures.
Whether you have a formal event to attend this season or casual outdoor gatherings in your future, you'll be happy to have this halter-neck maxi in your closet. Shop polka-dot, floral, and solid-colored versions of this best-selling dress on Amazon below.
