Amazon Shoppers ‘Love, Love, Love’ This $29 Floral Sundress for Hot Summer Days
If you feel like you blinked and all of a sudden it's summer, you're not alone. The hottest days of the year are somehow right around the corner, and that means it's time to give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh. In the world of summer-ready sundresses, Amazon shoppers say this $29 Prettygarden sleeveless mini is the one to get.
Available in six colorful patterns, the 100 percent cotton floral sundress has adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, buttons down the front, and an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring. It's the type of dress you can wear over a swimsuit at the beach, with a pair of sneakers for a day of running errands, or with a pair of heels and statement jewelry for a summer wedding.
"Love, love, love this dress," one reviewer wrote. "The colors are vibrant, and the fit is perfect for my full-ish figure. The skirt has a built-in lining, so it's not too sheer. The waistline is elasticized and comfortable."
A second shopper added: "This is the perfect dress for a hot summer day! It fits as expected, is lightweight, and the pattern and colors are beautiful. I hang the dress to dry and haven't had any shrinkage."
This spaghetti strap sundress isn't the only Prettygarden piece that's super popular on Amazon. The brand also makes a halter-neck maxi dress that shoppers are convinced looks good on everyone. It comes in 28 colors and patterns, and it's currently the best-selling formal dress on Amazon. Another option is this super lightweight and flattering wrap dress that one reviewer called "extremely flattering for any body type."
Whether you go for the spaghetti strap sundress, or one of the brand's other customer-loved pieces, you'll be ready to take on the summer heat in style. Shop the Prettygarden floral sundress on Amazon in more colors below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- These Comfortable Under-$30 Water Shoes Are Perfect for Beach Trips, Amusement Parks, Muddy Hikes, and More
- Amazon Shoppers ‘Love, Love, Love’ This $29 Floral Sundress for Hot Summer Days
- Pet Owners, Parents, and Cleaning Snobs Say This Carpet Cleaner Is a Must-Have — and It's $50 Off
- Thousands of People Rely on This Self-Care Brand to Tackle Everything from Aging Skin to Achy Feet