This Flowy $27 Skirt Has Become Amazon Shoppers' New 'Go-To' Summer Outfit
When it comes to summer fashion, this year, it's all about skirts. From adorable tennis skirts to breezy linen options, shoppers have fallen back in love with the wardrobe staple. An item that can be easily dressed up or down, the skirt is one closet essential that you can never have enough of, especially when it's a style already loved and approved by Amazon shoppers.
The online reviewers have spoken, and when it comes to finding a flowy, flattering skirt, the PrettyGarden Bohemian Long Skirt is the "best thing" ever. Take a closer look at the skirt's Amazon description page and you'll find that there's little not to love about the vintage-inspired, high waisted A-line cut, which comes in five color options, including three tie-dye hues.
Buy It! PRETTYGARDEN Women's Bohemian Long Skirt, $11.99–$26.99; amazon.com
Deemed "perfect for summer," the skirt's lightweight material is frequently mentioned favorably by shoppers. "This is my new go-to skirt. It's almost like wearing nothing so it's perfect for the hot summer, but it's not too thin," one person shared. As another Amazon reviewer put it: "The skirt is very comfortable and light. The length is exactly where I wanted it and the quality is great."
Despite its longer length, the skirt didn't overwhelm shoppers with excess fabric. "It fits and flows perfectly… I love the length. It's perfect on my 5'4" frame, not too long like most of the skirts I have," a reviewer shared. A taller shopper also reported success, writing, "It's my favorite item of clothing ever. The fabric falls perfectly, the colors are vibrant and it's super flattering!"
If you're not convinced to try this look yet, just imagine pairing the colorful skirt with a plain white tee for a summer BBQ. You could also go a more formal route and add strappy sandals and sparkly jewelry for a night out. Take a cue from one self-admitted pants hater who's planning on buying multiple of these skirts, and embrace a look that allows you to "dress it up or dress it down."
Add to your summer skirt collection and check out the PrettyGarden Bohemian Long Skirt on Amazon now — all styles cost just $27 and under