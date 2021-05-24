Shoppers Say This Underwear Is ‘So Soft, It's Like Wearing Nothing’

"I was a bit nervous buying panties through Amazon because I have been loyal to Victoria's Secret for the past decade and have always gotten my panties there," one shopper said. "I thought I'd take a chance and give these a try and am so impressed with their panties! The colors are beautiful! They are super soft and stretchy. They fit great and are so comfortable. The panty line is completely seamless. You cannot even see a line under my yoga pants. I am so pleasantly surprised with these."