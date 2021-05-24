Shoppers Say This Underwear Is ‘So Soft, It's Like Wearing Nothing’
Upgrading your underwear drawer used to require a trip to the mall or department store, most likely to stock up from a 5-for-$25 table filled with logo-plastered undies. So now that the way we shop has evolved, it begs the question of whether that underwear is what's best — or if it's just what we've always worn.
According to shoppers, there are plenty of quality options on Amazon that stand up to wash and wear all the same as the beloved styles from name-brand stores In fact, for $20 you can get a pack of 10 that customers have said are "so soft, it feels like you're wearing nothing." Yes, please!
As a best-selling style among the ranks of the retailer's many underwear sets, Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Hipster Panties have earned more than 5,000 perfect ratings and a top spot in the category of women's bikini panties. Their comfortable and stylish lace design has even won over decade-long brand loyalists.
Buy It! Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Hipster Panties 10-Pack in Black, $18.99–$19.99; amazon.com
"I was a bit nervous buying panties through Amazon because I have been loyal to Victoria's Secret for the past decade and have always gotten my panties there," one shopper said. "I thought I'd take a chance and give these a try and am so impressed with their panties! The colors are beautiful! They are super soft and stretchy. They fit great and are so comfortable. The panty line is completely seamless. You cannot even see a line under my yoga pants. I am so pleasantly surprised with these."
Since they're made of a nylon and spandex blend and fully laser-cut design, the breathable underwear are meant to eliminate visible panty lines and stay put so you don't have to deal with them riding up during wear. They also feature a tag-less label to avoid any itching.
Customers who've made the switch also speak to the underwear's impressive durability in holding up to wash and wear. "Washed them as soon as they arrived and they held up-no fraying, no rips, heat didn't affect elasticity," one reviewer said. "They are seamless and comfortable! No digging into my skin around the hip area! They feel just like VS ones but for a cheaper price and they provide a bit more coverage so less of an intense wedgie."
If you're ready to give your underwear collection a revamp, head to Amazon to snag the shopper-approved set available in three colors.
Buy It! Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Hipster Panties 10-Pack in Assorted, $18.99–$19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Hipster Panties 10-Pack in Pastel, $18.99–$19.99; amazon.com
- Shoppers Say This Underwear Is ‘So Soft, It's Like Wearing Nothing’
- This Lightweight Maxi Dress Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $28
- Amazon Has a Secret Section of Swimwear Under $25 — Here Are the 11 Best
- Shoppers Say They Get ‘Flooded with Compliments’ in This Colorful $38 Summer Dress